"Yango Group" at CAMCA Forum in Baku: Global Technologies Must Reflect the Specifics of Every Market

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, hosted the prestigious international CAMCA Forum, bringing together leading experts, entrepreneurs and government representatives from across the region and beyond.

International technology company "Yango Group" was one of the event’s key partners. During panel discussions, the company’s senior executives shared how a global technology platform can be adapted to the infrastructure of a particular city, the everyday habits of its residents and the needs of local users. Local expertise and partnerships with local businesses are at the heart of this approach.

A central theme of Yango’s participation was the idea that, in the age of artificial intelligence, advanced technologies cannot be deployed through a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, they must take into account the infrastructure, everyday habits and needs of people in each individual market.

Adeniyi Adebayo, Director of Business Development at Yango Group, highlighted the importance of localizing technology:

“Every country, every people and every culture determines how global technologies should be adapted to their own needs. This is the approach at the heart of Yango’s work. Technology models can be global, but products must be local. Moving from global competence to local relevance is an important stage for fast-growing economies.”

The forum also placed particular emphasis on the role of digital platforms in decentralizing economic activity. This topic closely aligns with Azerbaijan’s large-scale government programs aimed at promoting the socio-economic development of the country’s regions.

“Artificial intelligence and digital services are removing barriers to economic development beyond capital cities,” Adebayo said. “People in the regions are actively using the internet and increasingly expect convenient, modern digital services. Our goal is to provide technology solutions that help develop infrastructure and improve quality of life across the country, not only in major cities.”

Yango Group’s strategy in Azerbaijan is built not only around the deployment of advanced algorithms, but also around close cooperation with local partners. Urkhan Seyidov, Regional Director for Government Relations and Strategic Partnerships at Yango Azerbaijan, addressing forum participants and the business community, noted:

“Reliable partnerships are at the core of our work. We leverage a global technology platform while drawing on local expertise and working hand in hand with local businesses. Only by combining global experience with a deep understanding of local specifics can we create services that deliver real value to the market and the people of the country.”

Yango Group’s participation in the CAMCA Forum as a key partner once again demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to investing in Azerbaijan’s economy, developing the country’s human capital and creating digital products that meet the highest standards of quality while reflecting national priorities.

About "Yango Group"

"Yango Group" is an international technology company headquartered in Dubai that adapts cutting-edge technologies to the needs of local communities worldwide. The company develops digital services — including mobility, delivery, foodtech, entertainment, and more — across more than 35 countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and other regions.