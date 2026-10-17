Trump condemned previous U.S. military campaigns

Washington's previous policy of military intervention was useless.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump during a speech before supporters in Georgia.

"We used to come in, bomb people, and then leave. You know what the hell that is? We destroyed lives, it cost us a fortune, we destroyed lives everywhere — and we just left. What were we even doing? What were we up to?" the head of the White House said.

Trump added that in the past the United States had ignored the principle of "to the victor go the spoils."