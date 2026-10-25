Voting has begun in Bulgaria's presidential election

The presidential election has started in Bulgaria, with 27 candidates running for the post of head of state.

As 1news.az reports, polling stations across the country opened at 07:00 local time (09:00 Baku time).

More than 12,000 polling stations have been set up for the voting. About 6.6 million citizens are eligible to vote. Bulgarians living abroad will also be able to take part in the election — voting is being held in 60 countries around the world.

Polling stations will close at 20:00 local time (22:00 Baku time), after which the first unofficial results are expected to be published.

The official results of the vote are scheduled to be announced on October 27.

The president of Bulgaria is elected by a nationwide vote for a term of five years and may hold the office for no more than two consecutive terms. Along with the head of state, citizens also elect a vice president.