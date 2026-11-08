Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists toured the Shusha fortress

Participants of the press tour organized in Shusha on the occasion of Victory Day visited the historic Shusha fortress.

As 1news.az reports, representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish media familiarized themselves with the fortress walls and the Ganja Gates.

The journalists were told that the fortress was built in the 18th century by order of Panah Ali Khan, the founder of the Karabakh Khanate.

It should be noted that the press tour is timed to coincide with the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.