Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance expects to resume withdrawals across all remaining networks and assets by the end of next week, following the theft of $6.3 billion in October.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Reuters, citing the company's post on the social network X.

Binance stated that it has already restored withdrawals on 87 networks this week.

According to the agency, operations at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange are gradually returning to normal after the hack, which has been linked to North Korea.

To recall, in October, $6.3 billion was stolen from the Binance platform as a result of a hack. After the incident, Binance imposed restrictions on withdrawals in certain networks and is gradually lifting them, restoring access to the corresponding operations.