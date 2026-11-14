 Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks

1news Staff16:05 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance expects to resume withdrawals across all remaining networks and assets by the end of next week, following the theft of $6.3 billion in October.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Reuters, citing the company's post on the social network X.

Binance stated that it has already restored withdrawals on 87 networks this week.

According to the agency, operations at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange are gradually returning to normal after the hack, which has been linked to North Korea.

To recall, in October, $6.3 billion was stolen from the Binance platform as a result of a hack. After the incident, Binance imposed restrictions on withdrawals in certain networks and is gradually lifting them, restoring access to the corresponding operations.

Share:
817

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Society

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Society

No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

Society

Putin pardons Lerchek

Economy

Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks

Azerbaijan increased gas exports to Syria by 1.5 times in September

Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

Azerbaijani oil price rises to almost $103 per barrel

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

The price of Azerbaijani oil has declined

Iraq considers importing Azerbaijani gas via Turkey

Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 5.6% over 10 months

Azerbaijani oil price rises to almost $103 per barrel

Latest news

Some state-owned enterprises may be liquidated in Azerbaijan

Today, 18:00

Man who committed robbery on a passenger bus detained

Today, 17:45

Warning issued to vessels in Azerbaijan due to wind

Today, 17:35

Four people injured in grenade explosion in northern Israel

Today, 17:23

Fake employees and embezzled salaries: former kindergarten director sentenced

Today, 17:05

Pashinyan: The Karabakh conflict hindered Armenia's sovereignty

Today, 16:53

Peskov: Russia does not want to set conditions on Europe's negotiating group

Today, 16:45

'He should have been fired right at the altar': Durov mocked the former head of Nvidia

Today, 16:35

More than 15 people poisoned by chemical at amusement park in Germany

Today, 16:25

Suspect detained in theft of 6,000 manats from a car in Baku

Today, 16:10

Binance plans to lift withdrawal restrictions across all networks

Today, 16:05

Vegetable production in Azerbaijan to reach almost 1.85 million tons by 2031

Today, 15:50

Five cars collide in Sumgayit, leaving injuries

Today, 15:43

Bulgaria has stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine

Today, 15:35

Billions belonging to ex-minister Seszták found buried in a forest in Hungary

Today, 15:30

"Real Madrid" reaches new agreement with Arda Güler

Today, 15:25

Azerbaijan increased gas exports to Syria by 1.5 times in September

Today, 15:20

Allahshukur Pashazade to take part in international forum in Oman

Today, 15:05

Zelensky: The U.S. offered Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for the withdrawal of troops from Donbas

Today, 14:50

Decision reached in the case of Bakhtiyar Dali, accused of attempting to rape a singer's daughter

Today, 14:45
All news