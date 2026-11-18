President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the Day of the Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia (Independence Day).

"We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijani-Latvian ties based on good and rich traditions. It is gratifying that today our bilateral relations are developing on an upward trajectory and acquiring new substance," the letter of the head of the Azerbaijani state reads.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijani-Latvian relations of friendship and strategic partnership, as well as to expand cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.