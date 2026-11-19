Russia does not want to accept any of the proposals for a cease-fire in Ukraine. This year, the aggressor country has rejected all truce formats.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in Berlin.

Zelensky said that at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" five priorities for Ukraine were considered, the first of which is strengthening air defense.

"Starting in the middle of this summer, Putin has been constantly increasing attacks, especially with dangerous weapons - ballistic missiles and jet-powered Shaheds," he says.

The president noted that Ukraine needs special joint actions for real protection. However, Russia has been rejecting any truce proposals all year.

"These are not just words. The Russians have been refusing all de-escalation proposals this entire year. Various partners talked to them about this, and Putin refused everything," Zelensky says.

Russia was offered de-escalation regarding energy in the Black Sea, other cease-fire formats, and so on.

"To everything, Russia gave one answer - they refused," he clarified.