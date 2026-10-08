 Celine Dion falls on stage during a concert in Paris - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Celine Dion falls on stage during a concert in Paris - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy09:53 - Today
Celine Dion falls on stage during a concert in Paris - VIDEO

Canadian singer Celine Dion fell on stage during a concert in Paris, but quickly got up and continued her performance.

The incident occurred during the performance of the song Dans un autre monde. The artist slipped, and the cause of the fall may have been the star's clothing — the singer's pants presumably caught on her heel. The singer quickly got up and continued the performance as if nothing had happened.

Note that Celine Dion's return to the stage has become one of the most anticipated events in the music world. In September 2026, the singer gave a full-fledged concert for the first time in six years, opening a series of performances at the Plenitude Arena in Paris. The program included 25 songs, and the show itself lasted more than two hours.

In recent years, the artist has been forced to cut back on her concert activity because of stiff-person syndrome — a rare neurological disease that she announced in 2022. The Céline Dion Paris 2026-2027 concert series will continue in Paris until May 2027.

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