The October table of the Central Bank is topped by a bank that had been absent from it for eight months. Bank Avrasiya - after January’s record 6.89 and complete “silence” from February through September - has returned to the complaint index straight in first place with a reading of 2.85, becoming the only bank assigned by the regulator to the high-index category.

While the top row was occupied by the returnee, the market itself swung the other way: ten banks out of seventeen ended October above the neutral level of 1.00, against seven a month earlier - September’s “calmest” state in the entire history of the series lasted exactly one month. And the Yelo Bank breakaway we put in the previous headline collapsed as quickly as it had formed: 3.49 → 1.98.

A return that explains the absence

Over the 22 months of our observations Bank Avrasiya has appeared in the complaint-index table only three times - and each time straight in its upper part: April 2025 - 3.07 and second place; January 2026 - 6.89 and first; October 2026 - 2.85 and first again. The other nineteen months - zero complaints and absence from the list.

For an ordinary bank such a series is impossible. Any functioning retail - or even corporate - institution will always have a handful of clients who take their issue all the way to the regulator, which is why zero complaints month after month is a compliment only to a bank that has clients. In the case of Bank Avrasiya, the eight months of silence said more about the bank than any position in the table could: what flickers here is not the flow of complaints - it is client activity itself.

The arithmetic of the index makes this optics plain. The index is a bank’s share of total complaints divided by its share of the sector’s client base. With a microscopic client base the denominator is so small that a handful of complaints lifts the bank to the top of the table, while their absence erases it completely. That is why, in our view, October’s 2.85 is not a classic “service crisis”: in absolute numbers we are, by all appearances, talking about isolated complaints. The substantive news lies elsewhere: after eight months of zero, complaints about Bank Avrasiya have resumed at all. Something client-related is happening around the bank again - what exactly, the regulator’s data do not reveal: the Central Bank publishes the ratio, not the structure of complaints.

The company Bank Avrasiya keeps at the extremes is telling too. Only two banks have ever risen above the 4.0 mark in the history of the series: Bank BTB (up to 7.65) and Bank Avrasiya (6.89). The former has already left the banking sector, reorganizing into a non-bank credit organisation. As to why the latter’s business model is hard to call classically banking - excess capital with minimal profitability, off-balance-sheet guarantees equal to 94% of capital, dependence on state funding - we wrote in detail in our January study, “The anatomy of Bank Avrasiya”. The October return adds exactly one stroke to that portrait: in the complaint index the bank behaves the way an institution without a permanent market clientele behaves.

Let us also repeat the regulator’s standing caveat: the complaint index poses no threat to banks’ financial stability or operations.

Read also:

The Anatomy of Bank Avrasiya: Liquidity Deficit, Dependence on the Government “IV Drip,” and the Secret of Former Beneficiaries

The market has turned broader

September was the calmest month in the entire history of our observations: only seven banks above the neutral level, the median at 0.91 - the series minimum. October overturned the picture: ten banks out of seventeen are above 1.00, the median is up to 1.23, the column average up from 1.20 to 1.26.

What matters is that this warming is real and broad, not the effect of a single row. In September the whole increase in the average rested on Yelo Bank - without it the market kept cooling. In October it is the opposite: even without Bank Avrasiya the average across the other sixteen banks is 1.16, against September’s 1.06 without Yelo Bank. It is precisely the middle of the table that has risen.

The top, meanwhile, contracted: the maximum fell from 3.49 to 2.85, the spread between the first and last rows from 3.38 to 2.53 points, the leader’s gap over second place from 1.05 to 0.87.

September’s configuration - “a calm market with a red-hot top” - has given way to its opposite: the top has cooled, the middle has warmed.

Yelo Bank: the breakaway is gone - the problem is not

The main protagonist of the two previous issues gave up the first row, and its reading almost halved: from 3.49 to 1.98. It would be a mistake to read this as a recovery.

1.98 is nearly double the neutral level, a ninth consecutive month above 1.00 and a fifth consecutive month in the table’s top two. And the main thing: Yelo Bank’s average over the ten months of 2026 is 1.97. In other words, October for this bank is not an improvement - it is a statistically ordinary month.

The bank has returned not to the market’s norm but to its own - a norm twice the 1.00 the sector lives by. September’s 3.49 was an upward outlier from that norm; the norm itself has gone nowhere.

There is also an annual rhyme that regular readers of the series will recognize: back in June 2025 Yelo Bank already topped the anti-ranking with 3.75. A year and a half later the bank is again spending the season in the upper rows. The line we called a methodical ascent has not broken off - it has taken a breather.

Three banks within four hundredths of a point

The density of places two through four deserves a look of its own: Yelo Bank - 1.98, Unibank - 1.97, Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan - 1.94. Three banks fit within 0.04 points - what stands right below the leader is not a hierarchy but a compressed group with nearly indistinguishable readings.

Unibank: 22 months without a single clean month

One can write about Unibank in this series without looking at the fresh table - and be almost right. 1.97 and third place are its natural habitat. In 22 months of observations the bank has never - not for a single month - dropped below the neutral level; its historic minimum is 1.53. Its average for 2025 is 1.95. For 2026 - 1.95. The market has cooled by nearly a quarter over that time; Unibank has not moved by a hundredth.

This is the most predictable bank of the anti-ranking: whatever happens to the sector - overheating, cooling, changes of anti-leaders, entire banks leaving the market - its clients month after month bring complaints to the regulator in volumes nearly double its market share. In the terms of our two-scenario model this is a textbook plateau: not a failure in a particular product, but a systemic background which the bank, judging by twenty-two months of data, sees no need to change. The market moves - Unibank stands still.

Against a cooled sector this immobility looks less like a trait and more like a stance.

Yapi Kredi Bank: the record did not survive the month

In September Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan posted the best result in its observation history - 0.61 - and we closed the previous issue with the question of whether the bank would hold the record level. The answer came immediately and was exhaustive: 1.94, fourth place, plus 1.33 points - the sharpest rise in the October table.

The September minimum, which fell outside the bank’s entire previous trajectory (in 2026 its index had never left the 1.33-2.05 corridor), turned out to be not a new trajectory but a statistical episode. The bank has returned squarely to its corridor - unfortunately for its clients, to its upper edge. The volatile pattern we have described repeatedly has reproduced itself in chemically pure form: a month among the heroes - a month among the anti-heroes.

Turanbank: this is no longer an episode

Here we must correct ourselves. In September, looking at Turanbank’s decline from 1.93 to 1.02, we wrote that the August rise “looks like an episode rather than a change of trajectory”. October showed we were too quick with that conclusion: 1.76, fifth place, a second visit to the top five in three months.

The bank’s series since summer looks like this: 1.54 → 1.93 → 1.02 → 1.76. This is no longer an episode - these are swings of high amplitude, and they have a long history: over 22 months of observations Turanbank’s reading has ranged from 0.32 to 3.24, a tenfold span, one of the widest in the series. In spring and early summer the bank posted exemplary clean readings three months in a row - 0.32, 0.36, 0.40 - in summer it shot from fifteenth place to second within two months, and in autumn it managed both to drop almost to the neutral level and to climb back up.

We will repeat the thought we have already addressed to other owners of such dynamics: a complaint-handling system that works every other month is not a working system.

Turanbank’s clean months prove the bank knows how to serve clients without complaints reaching the regulator. All the more telling are the months when it does not.

Bank of Baku: the chronic case of a cooled market

Eighth place and 1.35 after September’s 1.54 look modest - right up until you look at the series as a whole. In 2026 Bank of Baku has been above the neutral level ten months out of ten; together with Unibank, these are the only two banks in the sector of which that can be said. In all 22 months of observations the bank has dropped below 1.00 once - in September 2025, and then by a symbolic 0.97.

The bank’s main trouble is not even the values but their position relative to the market. In 2025, with an average index of 1.43, Bank of Baku looked like an ordinary participant of a hot market. In 2026 its average is almost the same - around 1.46 - but the market has cooled over that time, and the bank has now been above the table average for the seventh month running. Bank of Baku has not become worse at handling complaints. It simply did not become better when almost everyone around did - and in a cooling sector, standing still means moving up the anti-ranking. What we called a risk in spring, by year-end we have to call the norm. Its norm.

The supporting cast: VTB’s zero rhyme and Ziraat’s return

Expressbank unwound half of its September surge: 1.62 against 2.44, sixth place. For the bank’s volatile series (from 0.71 to 3.01 this year alone) this is movement in the familiar direction: it unwound previous rises within two months, and October fits that pattern.

Azer-Turk Bank cooled from 1.81 to 1.41 - seventh place. Rabitabank fell from 1.77 to 1.23, returning to its long-run norm: the bank has spent 20 months out of 22 above 1.00. Accessbank - 1.10 - rose above the neutral level for the first time since June.

Bank Respublika produced the arithmetic curiosity of the month: exactly 1.00, precisely on the neutral level to the hundredth. The bank has been oscillating around 1.00 for a fifth month - and has now landed right on it, forcing us to open a separate one-row rubric in our table.

AFB Bank - 0.45, a fourth consecutive month below the neutral level after the June surge. Kapital Bank (0.95) and ABB (0.77) are within their usual corridors. Xalq Bank - 0.45, PASHA Bank - 0.33 against its own all-series average of about 0.35.

Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan returned to the table for the first time since April - with 0.32, on the bottom row, that is, in the best position on the list.

And the month’s most elegant rhyme belongs to Bank VTB Azerbaijan. In September the bank posted the best result in the history of the series - 0.11. In October it is not in the table at all: no complaints were received. From a record minimum to zero; Premium Bank left the list alongside it. Against the background of the Bank Avrasiya story this is a useful reminder: disappearance from the table is a continuation of the scale, not an exit from it, and small banks’ indices flicker for arithmetic reasons. The only difference is the scale of the pause: theirs lasted a month; Bank Avrasiya had eight such months in a row.

Why we count from 1.00 rather than by the regulator’s colors: a reminder

As in the two previous issues, we do not use the Central Bank’s color grouping and distribute banks by our own criterion - position relative to the neutral level of 1.00. A brief reminder of why.

The legend of the regulator’s table declares a single criterion - above or below “the average obtained as a result of the calculation”. But a single threshold divides any list into two groups, not three: the third, “medium” category cannot be derived from the published methodology at all. The actual color boundaries, as a comparison of all 22 published tables shows, are fixed and do not move with the market: the yellow zone begins in the 1.18-1.21 interval, the red one in the 2.34-2.44 interval. October confirmed both boundaries once again: 1.23 is colored yellow while 1.10 is green, and 2.85 is red.

The neutral level of 1.00 from which we count is not our invention: the client-weighted average of the index equals one by construction of the Central Bank’s own formula. The detailed analysis is in the August issue of the series. The data remain the regulator’s data, and we have no questions about them: the questions concern only the layer of interpretation on top of the figures.

What comes next

The November table will answer several questions. Will Bank Avrasiya stay on the list - or, as its entire 22-month pattern suggests, slip back into silence?

Will October prove a breather in Yelo Bank’s ascent - or its break?

Will Yapi Kredi Bank return to the lower edge of its corridor? And will the anti-ranking’s two most durable streaks survive to year-end - Unibank’s 22 months without a single month below the neutral level, and Bank of Baku’s ten out of ten in 2026?

We will keep counting from the 1.00 mark - regardless of how the table is colored.

The Central Bank’s complaint index, October 2026

No Bank October September Change Above the neutral level of 1.00 1 Bank Avrasiya 2.85 - - 2 Yelo Bank 1.98 3.49 -1.51 3 Unibank 1.97 2.20 -0.23 4 Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan 1.94 0.61 +1.33 5 Turanbank 1.76 1.02 +0.74 6 Expressbank 1.62 2.44 -0.82 7 Azer-Turk Bank 1.41 1.81 -0.40 8 Bank of Baku 1.35 1.54 -0.19 9 Rabitabank 1.23 1.77 -0.54 10 Accessbank 1.10 0.78 +0.32 At the neutral level 11 Bank Respublika 1.00 0.92 +0.08 Below the neutral level of 1.00 12 Kapital Bank 0.95 0.79 +0.16 13 ABB 0.77 0.90 -0.13 14 Xalq Bank 0.45 0.31 +0.14 15 AFB Bank 0.45 0.91 -0.46 16 PASHA Bank 0.33 0.16 +0.17 17 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 0.32 - -

“-” in the September column denotes the bank’s absence from that month’s table (zero complaints). Bank VTB Azerbaijan and Premium Bank are absent from the October table: according to the regulator’s note, no complaints were received during the month about banks not included in the table.

Source: the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “ Bank müştərilərinin bank xidmətlərindən istifadəsi üzrə şikayət indeksi” reports for January 2025 - October 2026. Calculations of averages, medians, time series and color-zone boundaries - First News Intelligence Unit.

About the author:

First News Intelligence Unit (FNIU) is the analytical arm of the 1news.az editorial team, specializing in research on Azerbaijan’s financial sector and economy.