 Explosion hits the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline in Russia | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Explosion hits the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline in Russia

1news Staff16:25 - Today
Explosion hits the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline in Russia

An explosion occurred on the Central Asia–Center trunk gas pipeline in Russia's Penza region.

As the publication Kommersant reports, citing the company Gazprom Transgaz Saratov, the incident occurred near the village of Volchkovo. After the explosion, intense flaring began, with the height of the flame reaching approximately 70 meters.

The gas pipeline was promptly shut off. Dry grass also caught fire at the scene of the incident. According to preliminary data, there are no fatalities or injuries.

The Central Asia–Center pipeline system connects gas fields in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan with consumers in Russia and Europe. Its total length is about 5,000 kilometers. The system includes several trunk gas pipelines and connecting lines.

Share:
769

In focus

President's Diary

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Opinion

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

Politics

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

President's Diary

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos delivered press statements - PHOTO

World

Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

MI5 chief calls Russia Britain's "aggressor number one"

Trump: The U.S. went too far in the operation against Iran

Plane at Nuremberg airport sends hijacking signal

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO

Rubio recalled the condition for supplying Turkey with American F-35s

Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

Student at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka wounds seven people with a knife

Latest news

Mirzoyan: No one knows how the rapprochement with the EU will end

Today, 17:55

MI5 chief calls Russia Britain's "aggressor number one"

Today, 17:55

Trump: The U.S. went too far in the operation against Iran

Today, 17:05

Plane at Nuremberg airport sends hijacking signal

Today, 17:05

U.S. refuses concessions to Ukraine after demanding a halt to attacks on refineries

Today, 16:45

Explosion hits the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline in Russia

Today, 16:25

Pope hospitalized

Today, 16:20

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

Today, 16:10

Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

Today, 16:00

President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

Today, 15:05

Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO

Today, 14:55

In Cambodia, 26 people killed in road accidents

Today, 14:52

Armenian opposition says millions spent on COP-17

Today, 14:45

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:30

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

Today, 14:20

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 14:10

Saakashvili calls Baku's decision on school uniforms a courageous step

Today, 14:05

Schools in Germany's Oschersleben cancel classes over shooting threat

Today, 13:36

Azerbaijan proposes creating an Institute of Azerbaijanism

Today, 13:08

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

Today, 13:05
All news