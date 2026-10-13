Explosion hits the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline in Russia

An explosion occurred on the Central Asia–Center trunk gas pipeline in Russia's Penza region.

As the publication Kommersant reports, citing the company Gazprom Transgaz Saratov, the incident occurred near the village of Volchkovo. After the explosion, intense flaring began, with the height of the flame reaching approximately 70 meters.

The gas pipeline was promptly shut off. Dry grass also caught fire at the scene of the incident. According to preliminary data, there are no fatalities or injuries.

The Central Asia–Center pipeline system connects gas fields in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan with consumers in Russia and Europe. Its total length is about 5,000 kilometers. The system includes several trunk gas pipelines and connecting lines.