Eight U.S. states file lawsuits against OpenAI

Eight U.S. states have filed separate lawsuits against OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

They accuse the company of causing harm to children and misleading parents about the safety of the chatbot, according to court documents.

The proceedings in Iowa were initiated by the state's Attorney General Brenna Bird. The authorities of Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana joined the lawsuit.

It is claimed that ChatGPT can give dangerous medical advice, encourage self-harm and harm to others, and also reinforce paranoid and delusional ideas. The plaintiffs also believe that interaction with the chatbot can negatively affect critical thinking and form unhealthy behavioral patterns.

"ChatGPT has proven that it can be dangerous for vulnerable users, such as children," the statement from the Iowa attorney general says.

The state authorities are seeking to hold OpenAI accountable under local consumer protection laws.

Source: Lenta.ru