Ukraine will strengthen protection of LGBT rights: Zelensky signs decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a new National Human Rights Strategy, which, in particular, provides for strengthening the protection of the rights of LGBTIQ+ people and countering discrimination.

This is stated in the head of state's decree.

In the document, LGBTIQ+ people — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people — are classified as groups whose members may face an increased risk of rights violations. Special attention is paid to combating discrimination, hate speech and criminal offenses committed on the grounds of intolerance.

The strategy notes that sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics require clearer reflection in Ukrainian legislation. In particular, this concerns liability for hate crimes and mechanisms of protection against discrimination.

The document also provides for improving the mechanisms of LGBTIQ+ people's access to social protection, administrative, medical, educational and other services, as well as to legal assistance.

Among the planned measures are improving the investigation of crimes committed on the grounds of intolerance, raising citizens' awareness of ways to protect their rights, and special training for law enforcement officers and judges.

At the same time, the new strategy concerns not only LGBTIQ+ people. It includes the protection of the rights of children, veterans, people with disabilities, internally displaced persons, national minorities and people affected by Russian aggression.

The document should also facilitate the fulfillment of Ukraine's obligations within the framework of the negotiations on accession to the European Union, in particular regarding bringing human rights legislation closer to European standards.