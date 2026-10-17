 Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

1news Staff14:20 - Today
Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV, who underwent lung surgery on October 13, is ready to be discharged, his attending physicians reported.


"Based on blood tests, a chest X-ray taken this morning, and an assessment of the patient's clinical condition, the Holy Father may be discharged," the doctors' statement said.

Part of a lung was removed from the 71-year-old Leo XIV, who ascended to the papal throne a year and a half ago, because of an adenocarcinoma (a malignant tumor). No further treatment measures have been reported; presumably the surgical intervention was sufficient. The press office of the Holy See reported that by the end of the day the pontiff will be in the Vatican and on October 18 he will address the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace on St. Peter's Square.

Source: TASS

Share:
1159

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Society

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Sport

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Politics

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

World

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO

Eleven people killed in bus-truck collision in Turkey - PHOTO

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Latest news

Websites of a number of Azerbaijani government agencies are experiencing outages

Today, 18:49

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Today, 18:22

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Today, 17:54

In Barda, the orderly who beat a patient is now blackmailing the hospital - DETAILS

Today, 17:33

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Today, 17:15

At Barda Central District Hospital, a nurse's aide beat an unconscious patient for 40 minutes

Today, 16:55

Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

Today, 16:35

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Today, 16:15

Valeh Alasgarov awarded the Order of "Sharaf"

Today, 16:00

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Today, 15:40

Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

Today, 15:10

The number of passengers using the metro has declined

Today, 14:53

Turkey announces plans to raise oil production to 1 million barrels per day

Today, 14:35

Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

Today, 14:20

Clashes break out at protests in France - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

NATO exercises conclude in Baku

Today, 14:00

Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

Today, 13:45

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Today, 13:25

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

Today, 13:00

A record number of ships has been attacked in Hormuz since the beginning of October

Today, 12:20
All news