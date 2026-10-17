Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV, who underwent lung surgery on October 13, is ready to be discharged, his attending physicians reported.



"Based on blood tests, a chest X-ray taken this morning, and an assessment of the patient's clinical condition, the Holy Father may be discharged," the doctors' statement said.



Part of a lung was removed from the 71-year-old Leo XIV, who ascended to the papal throne a year and a half ago, because of an adenocarcinoma (a malignant tumor). No further treatment measures have been reported; presumably the surgical intervention was sufficient. The press office of the Holy See reported that by the end of the day the pontiff will be in the Vatican and on October 18 he will address the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace on St. Peter's Square.



Source: TASS