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Curfew imposed in central Paris

1news Staff23:35 - 19 / 10 / 2026
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Curfew imposed in central Paris

The Paris authorities have imposed a curfew on the Place de la République and several streets in the Les Halles district following mass riots accompanied by pogroms and the looting of stores. The restrictions took effect on the evening of October 19 and remain in force until the morning of October 20.

As the BFMTV television channel reports, citing members of the city council, the ban is in place from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time (midnight to 8:00 a.m. Baku time) and applies to everyone present in the designated areas.

The restrictions affected the Place de la République, located at the junction of the 3rd, 10th and 11th arrondissements of Paris, as well as certain streets of the historic Les Halles district.

The decision was made after several days of protests that escalated into clashes with police and the looting of stores. The most tense situation was observed in the area of the Place de la République and the Les Halles district.

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