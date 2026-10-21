US Envoy Witkoff Arrives in St. Petersburg - UPDATED

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in St. Petersburg, TASS reports.

It is noted that he was met at Pulkovo Airport by Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Investment and Economic Cooperation and head of the RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund).

08:50

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the American president's special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to St. Petersburg.

This was reported by the Reuters news agency.

On October 19, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that Witkoff hopes to visit Russia and expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after holding consultations in Oslo with Volodymyr Zelensky.