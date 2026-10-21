Damage from riots in France estimated at €1.2 billion

The total amount of damage from the riots in France could reach 1.2 billion euros.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

According to the publication, these are the figures cited by insurers, who have warned of losses.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs and business owners are already preparing to defend their businesses on their own.

The current situation looks more serious than the events of 2023. At that time, the losses of insurance companies stopped at 798 million euros. Now that figure has already been exceeded.

The main factors behind this state of affairs are the number of affected organizations (more than 3,000), as well as their value.

The French authorities have already initiated the adoption in the European Union of a law on mandatory property insurance against mass riots, which have been continuing in France since September. The country's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu did not rule out that a state of emergency could be introduced in the country due to the unabating mass riots.