Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

During the fall-winter period, the risk of the spread of acute respiratory viral infections, including seasonal flu, increases due to colder weather.

In order to prevent these diseases and stop their spread, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health has this year as well ensured the delivery of flu vaccines to the country.

As reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, in accordance with the order of Azerbaijan's minister of health "On strengthening anti-epidemic measures to combat acute respiratory diseases in the republic during the 2026-2027 fall-winter season and conducting a flu vaccination campaign," the seasonal flu vaccination campaign has begun as of today.

Vaccination is especially recommended for individuals in groups at increased risk of developing flu complications. These include medical workers, pregnant women, as well as people over six months of age with chronic respiratory diseases.

Vaccination is one of the main ways to prevent seasonal flu and its possible complications.

The Ministry of Health calls on the population to observe preventive measures and to actively participate in the vaccination campaign.

Seasonal flu shots are administered free of charge at state medical institutions providing outpatient and polyclinic care, at citizens' place of residence or work.