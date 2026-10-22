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White House demands resumption of barrier construction on the border with Mexico

1news Staff12:05 - Today
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White House demands resumption of barrier construction on the border with Mexico

The administration of American leader Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court demanding that construction of fortifications in Big Bend National Park, located on the border with Mexico, be unfrozen.

This was reported by The Washington Post (WP).

The White House claims that the suspension of the project has caused a "disruption of the government's ability to secure a quarter of the southern border from cartels, drug trafficking and illegal immigrants."

The large-scale project along an 800-kilometer stretch of the border, worth $1.7 billion, has met resistance from local residents and environmentalists, after whose complaint the initiative was blocked by a district court in Texas. In their statement, the plaintiffs cited the danger of altering the landscape of the territory.

The U.S. administration is demanding that work be resumed, citing the number of illegal migrants detained in the Big Bend area — more than 89,000 people tried to enter U.S. territory between 2021 and 2025. Plans call for building a roadway on its territory, installing cameras, sensors and barriers to block vehicles. At the same time, the U.S. Border Patrol noted that its plans do not include the construction of a high fence.

"The plaintiffs' environmental, recreational and aesthetic interests do not outweigh the harm to the public," the filing to the Supreme Court states.

Source: TASS

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