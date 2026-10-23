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Trump says he deserves the right to become president a third time

1news Staff09:03 - Today
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Trump says he deserves the right to become president a third time

Sitting U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that he "has the right" to run, since his "victory was stolen" in the 2020 election.

"I think the law provides — I'm not 100% sure — but, in my opinion, the law prohibits me from running again. I studied that wording... They cheated. They, they rigged the election. They [the Democrats] rigged that election — we, we did so well. No, we won three times, but fine... I believe I have the right to run again. I believe I have the right to run again, because they [the Democrats] falsified the election," the head of the White House explained his position.", he said in Sioux Falls, alluding to the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The latter limits the number of re-elections to the post of president to two terms.

Earlier he had repeatedly hinted at the possibility of running for a third term, and later categorically ruled out such a possibility.

On November 3, midterm elections will be held in the United States. All 435 members of the House of Representatives will be elected, as well as 35 senators: 33 in the regular elections for Class II seats and another two in special elections in Florida and Ohio, where vacant seats are to be filled. Elections to the U.S. Congress are held in two stages: first the primaries, then the general election. The next general election, at which the head of state will be chosen, is scheduled for November 7, 2028.

Source: "Korrespondent"

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