Netanyahu imposes martial law in Hebron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the imposition of martial law in Hebron and preparations for a complete closure of the West Bank starting today, amid an armed attack that left six people injured.

According to Israeli media, the condition of two of the victims is assessed as serious.

According to the information, the attackers were linked to Hamas. They arrived at a checkpoint in a stolen vehicle and opened fire on Israeli soldiers. The shootout lasted about 20 minutes and ended with the elimination of two militants. The Israeli army confirmed that they had been eliminated.

"We will pursue Hamas terrorists and their handlers everywhere and always. You have no place to hide," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Hamas welcomed the attack and called its perpetrators "heroes."

Source: Yediot News