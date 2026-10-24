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Fire largely destroys Hitler's tea house in Bavaria

1news Staff14:56 - Today
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Fire largely destroys Hitler's tea house in Bavaria

The former tea house of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in Bavaria, also known as the "Eagle's Nest," has been largely destroyed by a fire, and it may not be possible to save it. This is reported by the newspaper Bild, citing the police.

"It is largely destroyed. The house most likely cannot be saved," a police spokesman told the publication.

Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the blaze. The causes of the fire have not yet been determined. During the night, police detained a motorcyclist who had been seen by firefighters on the way to the scene of the incident. According to the publication, the suspect is being questioned. The police are not providing details about the identity of the detainee. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The fire at Hitler's former tea house on Mount Kehlstein occurred on Friday evening. Firefighters received a report of the fire at around 9:15 p.m. local time. The operation was complicated by the difficult accessibility of the structure, which is located directly on the summit of a mountain nearly 2 km high.

The Kehlsteinhaus building was erected in the Alps in 1937-1938. The facility was built as a representative government residence and tea house for the top leadership of the Third Reich. In 1951, the American occupation authorities handed the complex over to the government of Bavaria. Since 1952, the building has functioned as a mountain restaurant. The Kehlsteinhaus is owned by the Berchtesgadener Land foundation and is recognized as a historical monument.

Source: TASS

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