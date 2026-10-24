Fragments of a UAV found on Latvian territory

Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle have been found in Latvia, in Lepna parish of the Aluksne district.

This was stated in a message from the country's Ministry of Defense on social media.

"A foreign drone has been found, which probably entered Latvia's airspace on October 18. After a report of a sound resembling an explosion, the National Armed Forces, in cooperation with the State Police, began a search for the possible crash site," the message said.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

It is noted that no civilians were injured in the incident, and no civilian infrastructure was damaged.