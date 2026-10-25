 Instructor at Azerbaijani university passes away | 1news.az
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Instructor at Azerbaijani university passes away

1news Staff12:47 - Today
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Instructor at Azerbaijani university passes away

An instructor at Nakhchivan State University (NSU) has passed away.

As 1news.az reports, Nadir Ismayilov, senior instructor at the NSU Department of "Literature and Library Science" and doctor of philosophy in philology, has died.

The causes of his death have not been reported.

Let us note that N. Ismayilov was known for his many years of teaching activity. He made a significant contribution to the education and upbringing of the young generation, as well as to the scientific and pedagogical life of the university.

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