 Ramiz Mehdiyev sentenced: All property confiscated in favor of the state | 1news.az
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Ramiz Mehdiyev sentenced: All property confiscated in favor of the state

1news Staff20:40 - 27 / 10 / 2026
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Ramiz Mehdiyev sentenced: All property confiscated in favor of the state

The trial in the case of the former head of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, Ramiz Mehdiyev, accused of committing especially grave crimes against statehood, has been completed.

As Qafqazinfo reports, according to the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated October 22, 2026, Ramiz Mehdiyev was found guilty under Articles 193-1.3.2, 274, 278.1, and 311.3.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. He was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment.

However, taking into account Mehdiyev's age and his state of health related to existing illnesses, the court ruled to apply Article 70 of the Criminal Code and to consider the imposed sentence suspended.

In addition, a decision was made to submit a proposal for consideration of the question of stripping Mehdiyev of his state awards.

The court also ruled to apply special confiscation of his property with its transfer to state revenue.

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