Trump admits that the war with Iran influenced the Republicans' defeat

U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted that the war with Iran was one of the reasons for the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm congressional elections. At the same time, he stated that he does not regret launching the military operation.

The American leader spoke about this in a telephone interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Answering a question about the war's impact on the results of the vote, Trump admitted that Iran played a certain role in the Republicans' defeat.

However, he still considers the decision to launch the military operation to be the right one and stated that he would do the same again.

According to Reuters, in the November 3 elections the Democrats gained control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate. During the election campaign, representatives of the Democratic Party linked the war to the rise in prices for gasoline and other goods in the country.