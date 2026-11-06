In France, the latest protest drew up to 1.6 million demonstrators

According to estimates by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), protests in France on Thursday drew around 1.6 million people, including 350,000 in Paris alone.

The Interior Ministry, for its part, put the number of demonstrators across France at 575,000, of whom 65,000 were in the capital. A "social conference" involving labor unions and employers is scheduled to be held at Matignon on Monday.

The demonstrators are demanding higher wages and pensions, measures to combat rising prices, and increased funding for public services. The protests, which began in September with demonstrations by schoolchildren, have been joined by students, teachers, railway workers, medical staff, and representatives of other professions. Participants in the "yellow vests" movement have also taken to the streets again.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has scheduled a meeting with representatives of labor unions and employers for November 9. The main topic of the talks is wages and the purchasing power of the population.

Source: Le Monde