 Fitting ended in a crash: a young woman fell asleep at the wheel of a Jeep and rammed a boutique during a live broadcast - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Fitting ended in a crash: a young woman fell asleep at the wheel of a Jeep and rammed a boutique during a live broadcast - VIDEO

1news Staff15:39 - Today
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Fitting ended in a crash: a young woman fell asleep at the wheel of a Jeep and rammed a boutique during a live broadcast - VIDEO

A Jeep Renegade SUV drove into a clothing store during a live broadcast in the Brazilian city of Manaus.

A boutique employee was injured in the accident.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the local publication A Crítica, citing police.

The accident occurred on João Valério Avenue in the Vieiralves district. At that moment, the owner of the Use Guta Store, Dailane Augusta da Silva Baba, was conducting a live broadcast on social media. She was showing customers clothing and talking about "Black Friday" discounts.

During the broadcast, the car smashed through the display window and drove into the retail space. One of the employees sustained abrasions to her shoulder. The boutique owner herself complained of body pain after the incident and sought medical assistance. According to available information, her life is not in danger.

Later, the driver of the SUV explained to police that she had fallen asleep at the wheel and lost control of the car. After the collision, she remained at the scene and gave a statement. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident and are checking her version of what happened.

The moment of the collision was captured on the live broadcast recording and on surveillance cameras. The footage shows the car suddenly driving into the store during the clothing presentation. The impact damaged the store's display window.

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