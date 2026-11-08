Ilham Aliyev to Erdogan: Turkey provided moral and political support during the war

Turkey provided Azerbaijan with moral and political support during the war.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha.

"Over the course of 44 days (in the fall of 2020 - ed.), the Azerbaijani Army liberated more than 300 cities and villages on the battlefield. In the battles, 3,000 people became martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all the martyrs; their blood was not shed in vain. We avenged them on the battlefield. Historical justice was restored," the president said.