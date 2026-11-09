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Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

1news Staff10:25 - Today
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Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

Turkey's Supreme Council for Radio and Television announced that the development of an AI system for monitoring and overseeing television channels and online resources has entered its final stage.

"The Via+ system will analyze more than 19,000 hours of speech per day, translate it into 12 languages and detect violations, as well as review more than 300 million frames with millimeter precision," said council chairman Mehmet Daniş, whose statement was cited by the TRT Haber television channel.

The official emphasized that Via+ is capable of tracking more than 800 channels from 6 satellites, as well as a virtually unlimited number of internet resources and digital platforms. It is noted that the system will not only carry out monitoring, but will also prepare preliminary reports in the event that violations of the law are detected, and then send them for approval to the specialists in charge.

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