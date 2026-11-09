French presidential candidate from the National Rally (NR) party Marine Le Pen intends, if she wins the 2027 presidential election, to eliminate or radically downsize the European External Action Service, headed by Kaja Kallas.

As the Politico publication reports, citing representatives of the National Rally, Le Pen's associates consider the agency's work an ineffective duplication of the diplomacy of sovereign states.

French presidential candidate from the National Rally (NR) party Marine Le Pen intends, if she wins the 2027 presidential election, to eliminate or radically downsize the European External Action Service, headed by Kaja Kallas. As the Politico publication reports, citing representatives of the National Rally, Le Pen's associates consider the agency's work an ineffective duplication of the diplomacy of sovereign states.

According to Politico, within the French party it is believed that the EU diplomatic service is, among other things, a waste of taxpayers' money. The publication also recalls that the key point of divergence between Le Pen and Kallas remains their approach to the Ukrainian crisis.

The first round of the presidential election in France is scheduled for April 18, 2027. If on that day none of the contenders for the post of head of state receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates who have secured maximum voter support will take part in the second round on May 2. According to the latest public opinion polls, Le Pen is the favorite in the first round of voting and has high chances of winning the second. Her participation in the election may be called into question if the Court of Cassation issues a ruling unfavorable to her on her appeal against the Court of Appeal's verdict in the case of parliamentary assistants.