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Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

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Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

U.S. President Donald Trump said that American military pilots told him they had seen unidentified flying objects (UFOs) moving at high speed during flights.

"I'm not exactly a big supporter of such theories, but during my first term and a bit of the second I met with Air Force pilots. These are very worthy and serious people, they cannot in any way be called conspiracy theorists. <...> They told me very strange things and said that in certain cases something really is going on there. Imagine: pilots are flying an F-22, <...> and suddenly something rushes past them, moving three times faster, and the object has a round shape," Trump said in an interview with CBS News, suggesting that a comet could have been mistaken for a UFO.

In September, the Pentagon released a five-minute video in which a UFO moves at a speed of more than 800 km/h. An explanatory note to the video said it was recorded in 2024, and that the UFO in it is a "white round sphere moving at a speed of 500 miles per hour." The footage was shot in the Middle East; the frames show the object flying over land and water.

In February, Trump promised that the government would begin publishing documents about alleged extraterrestrial life forms and unidentified flying objects. As the head of state specified, he would instruct War Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as all agencies involved, to "begin the process of identifying and publishing government documents" concerning, presumably, "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomena and unidentified flying objects, as well as any other information related to this very complex but extremely interesting and important topic." The first part of the documents was made public on May 8.

Source: TASS

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