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Putin calls for building up the CSTO's potential amid international tensions

1news Staff14:05 - Today
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Putin calls for building up the CSTO's potential amid international tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for building up the potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in light of international tensions.

The head of state's greeting to participants of the International Forum on Collective Security was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

"The CSTO member states have accumulated considerable experience of constructive cooperation. At the same time, it is obvious that, given the persisting international tensions, it is important to further build up the organization's potential and the coordination of efforts to address the tasks facing it, primarily in the sphere of defense, in matters of countering terrorism and extremism, combating cybercrime, drug trafficking and illegal migration," Putin's greeting says.

The Russian president noted that the meeting brought together representatives of government bodies, military departments and defense industry enterprises, scientists and experts. During the plenary sessions and round tables, they are to assess the impact of modern challenges on the geopolitical situation in Eurasia and discuss measures to strengthen regional security and stability.

Source: RIA Novosti

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