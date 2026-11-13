Dates and agenda of the upcoming sessions of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis announced

The next plenary sessions of the autumn session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis will be held on November 16, 17, and 18.

Ten issues have been included in the agenda of the sessions:

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2027" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2027" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the living wage in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the limit of the need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On perpetuating the name of a martyr and benefits provided to the families of martyrs", the "Consular Charter of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994, and the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On passports", "On the identity card of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On the protection of consumer rights", "On insolvency and bankruptcy", "On road traffic", "On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons (persons displaced within the country)", "On the social protection of internally displaced persons and persons equated to them", "On the social protection of children who have lost their parents and are deprived of parental care", "On notaries", "On the state duty", "On enforcement", "On the state registration and state register of legal entities", "On the state register of immovable property", "On veterinary medicine", "On phytosanitary control", and "On the seizure of lands for state needs" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the status of servicemen", "On the indexation of monetary incomes and savings of citizens in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On the status and social protection of citizens who took part in the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl accident and suffered as a result of this accident", "On trade unions", "On social insurance", "On the protection of public health", "On approval of the Regulation 'On military service'", "On approval of the Regulation 'On service in the customs bodies'", "On approval of the Regulation 'On service in the state tax bodies'", "On approval of the Regulation 'On service in the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan'", "On the living wage", "On social benefits", "On education", "On military duty and military service", "On preschool education", "On unemployment insurance", "On general education", "On political parties", "On the diplomatic service", and "On private bailiffs" (first reading).

Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Forest Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Administrative Offenses, and the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On subsoil", "On waste", "On the animal world", "On environmental protection", "On medical insurance", "On motor roads", "On specially protected natural areas and sites", "On the budget system", "On state debt", "On the customs tariff", "On the protection of green plantings", "On cashless settlements", "On the Chamber of Accounts", "On state procurement", and "On fishing" (first reading).

Draft resolution of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the cost estimate of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027.