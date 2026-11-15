UEFA Nations League: Denmark thrashed Portugal, Norway beat Wales

The next round of matches in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League has taken place as part of the fifth round.

As 1news.az reports, eight matches were played in Leagues A and B.

In Group 4 of League A, the Norwegian national team beat Wales at home with a score of 3:1.

In another match of the group, the Danish national team thrashed Portugal - 4:1.

UEFA Nations League

Group stage

November 14

Round V

League A

Group 4

Norway - Wales - 3:1

Portugal - Denmark - 1:4

Group standings: Portugal - 12 points, Denmark - 9, Norway - 6, Wales - 3.

League B

Group 2

Georgia - Hungary - 0:2

Northern Ireland - Ukraine - 1:0

Standings: Northern Ireland - 11 points, Hungary - 10, Ukraine - 4, Georgia - 2.

Group 3

Kosovo - Israel - 0:0

Austria - Ireland - 1:0

Standings: Austria - 11 points, Kosovo - 6, Ireland - 5, Israel - 3.

Group 4

Romania - Poland - 2:1

Sweden - Bosnia and Herzegovina - 3:2

Standings: Sweden - 13 points, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 8, Poland - 4, Romania - 3.