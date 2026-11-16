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Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new James Bond

1news Staff19:20 - 16 / 11 / 2026
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Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as agent 007 in the next James Bond film, Variety reported.

This brings to an end months of discussion and speculation about who Amazon MGM would entrust with the role of the famous British spy.

Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films of the franchise. His debut in the role came in 2006 in the movie "Casino Royale," and the last film featuring him was "No Time to Die," released in 2021.

In the finale of the latest film, Craig's character sacrifices himself to save the world from a secret international terrorist organization.

The next film will be the first project of the franchise after its longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli handed over creative control of the series to Amazon MGM for 20 million dollars.

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