In just a few days, the United States has faced a series of large-scale technological failures that have affected aviation infrastructure, the largest banks, and digital services.

Thousands of passengers were unable to depart from airports on time, customers of financial institutions encountered problems carrying out transactions, and disruptions in Microsoft's operations affected users around the world.

As 1news.az reports, citing Reuters and the Associated Press, yet another large-scale malfunction was recorded on Monday, November 16, when problems arose almost simultaneously in the U.S. banking sector and in the operations of the airline United Airlines.

The banking failure affected the largest financial institutions

On November 16, thousands of Americans reported being unable to use certain banking services, make money transfers, or access online services.

According to Reuters, the technical problems initially arose at JPMorgan Chase — the largest U.S. bank by assets.

Subsequently, complaints began to come in from customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and other financial institutions.

Users reported delays in transfers, errors when carrying out transactions, and problems accessing banking applications. The malfunctions also affected payments through Zelle, a system popular in the United States.

JPMorgan Chase explained what had happened as a software error in the bank's internal technical infrastructure, emphasizing that no signs of a cyberattack had been detected.

At the same time, representatives of the bank clarified that the failure was not system-wide. Problems at other financial institutions could have arisen while processing transactions directly related to Chase.

The Zelle payment network also stated that its own infrastructure continued to function, and that the transfer delays were related to technical problems at the servicing banks.

By Monday evening, JPMorgan Chase reported that normal transaction processing had been restored, NBC News reports.

United Airlines suspended flight departures

On the same day, a large-scale technical failure occurred at one of the largest American airlines — United Airlines.

As the Associated Press reports, the malfunction lasted more than an hour and a half and led to delays in aircraft departures at U.S. airports.

According to preliminary data, the problems affected systems used by pilots to obtain information about aircraft weight and to calculate the parameters necessary for safely conducting flights.

At the same time, aircraft already in the air continued their flights.

According to Reuters, by the evening of November 16, United Airlines had registered 645 delayed and 25 canceled flights. However, it has not yet been possible to determine what share of these disruptions was caused directly by the new technical failure.

The airline later reported that the malfunction had been fixed.

Three days earlier, aircraft departures were halted across the United States

The situation causes particular concern against the backdrop of a far more large-scale incident that occurred on November 13.

At that time, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a temporary suspension of aircraft departures throughout the country because of serious disruptions in the operation of the air traffic control telecommunications network.

The restrictions were in effect for almost five hours, causing large-scale disruptions to air travel schedules.

According to an official FAA statement, the unstable operation of the equipment affected 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers.

A preliminary investigation established that the modernization of network equipment was accompanied by an abnormally high load on outdated infrastructure.

In particular, the system was subjected to a load of up to a thousand connection attempts every four to five seconds, which disrupted the stability of data transmission and the operation of certain communication and radar facilities.

According to the FAA, on November 13 airlines canceled about 12,500 flights, although not all of the cancellations were directly related to the technical incident.

It all began with a large-scale Microsoft outage

Even earlier, on November 12, serious disruptions occurred in the operation of Microsoft's digital services.

The problems affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 services used daily by millions of people, businesses, and government institutions.

According to the Associated Press, complaints about the outages came in from more than 70 countries and territories.

The disruptions affected the activities of government agencies, medical organizations, businesses, and financial institutions.

Microsoft attributed what happened to a technical problem that arose during the modernization of network infrastructure. By November 14, the company announced the full restoration of its services.

Coincidence or a systemic problem?

Thus, over the course of five days, the United States faced several major technological incidents at once:

• November 12 — a global outage of Microsoft services.

• November 13 — a nationwide suspension of aircraft departures due to malfunctions in the FAA system.

• November 16 — disruptions to banking operations at JPMorgan Chase, which affected customers of other financial institutions.

• November 16 — a large-scale technical failure at United Airlines.

Such a dense sequence of incidents has naturally raised questions about the resilience of the country's critically important infrastructure.

At the same time, American authorities and representatives of the affected companies state that there are no signs of cyberattacks. There is also no confirmation that the listed incidents are connected to one another.

However, even if these are independent technical malfunctions, what happened has once again demonstrated the vulnerability of modern interconnected digital systems.

Failures in individual technological components are capable of disrupting the work of entire industries — from banking settlements to air travel — affecting millions of people.

It is precisely the reliability of technological infrastructure, the degree of dependence on individual systems, and the ability to quickly restore their operation that are becoming key questions in light of what has happened in the United States.