Starting January 1, 2027, new income tax rates withheld from the monthly incomes of individuals will take effect in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, the corresponding changes are provided for by amendments to the Tax Code. The new rates will apply throughout 2027, after which, from January 1, 2028, the next stage of their modification is envisaged.

In particular, from January 1 to December 31, 2027, with a monthly income of up to 2,500 manats, the tax rate will be 5%. For incomes from 2,500 to 8,000 manats, a fixed payment of 125 manats is envisaged, plus an additional 10% of the amount exceeding 2,500 manats. For incomes above 8,000 manats, the tax will amount to 675 manats plus 14% of the amount in excess.

From January 1, 2028, the rates will be adjusted. For income of up to 2,500 manats, the tax will be 7%; for income from 2,500 to 8,000 manats — 175 manats plus 10% of the amount above the established threshold. For monthly incomes exceeding 8,000 manats, a tax of 725 manats plus an additional 14% of the amount in excess is envisaged.

For comparison, at present a rate of 3% applies to monthly income of up to 2,500 manats. If income ranges from 2,500 to 8,000 manats, 75 manats and 10% of the amount exceeding 2,500 manats are withheld. For incomes above 8,000 manats, the tax amounts to 625 manats plus 14% of the amount in excess.

Note that the tax exemptions that had been in effect since 2019 for employees of the non-oil-and-gas and non-state sectors were not extended.