At today's plenary session, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis adopted in the first reading the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

As Report informs, state budget revenues for next year are projected at 39 billion 254 million manats, including centralized revenues of 38 billion 518 million 425 thousand manats and local revenues of 735 million 575 thousand manats.

Expenditures will amount to 42 billion 400 million manats, of which 41 billion 664 million 425 thousand manats are centralized expenditures and 735 million 575 thousand manats are local ones.

The state budget deficit is projected at 3 billion 146 million manats, which is 1.7% more year-on-year.

Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues in 2027 are expected at 47 billion 619.2 million manats, and expenditures at 50 billion 377.1 million manats. Compared with the approved forecasts for 2026, these indicators will increase by 5.9% and 3.1%, respectively.

The consolidated budget deficit will amount to 2 billion 757.9 million manats, which is 28.7% less than this year.