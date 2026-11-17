The president signed a decree on Nov. 16, 2026, reorganizing state management of Azerbaijan's Caspian coastal areas, assigning coordination of the state bodies involved to the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The decree aims to organize the coordinated work of the state bodies engaged in management and oversight of the coastal areas, to raise efficiency and flexibility, to apply digital management models and to improve mechanisms of state control over the use and protection of land there, the State Service on Property Issues said.

The service was also given the function of carrying out a unified state policy on land use and protection in those areas.

The document does not cover islands, inhabited areas and areas earmarked for settlement, areas used for industry, energy, port, defense and border protection purposes, or other areas with a special status defined by normative legal acts.

Growing urbanization along the Caspian coast, a worsening ecological situation caused by human impact and the retreat of the Caspian Sea made a more flexible and coordinated form of state management and territorial planning necessary, according to the service.

The decree instructs that proposals be prepared on defining the special legal status, the zoning and the legal regime of the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian coast.

Among the innovations is the creation of a "Digital coastal management" information system, which will hold up-to-date maps and data based on geographic information systems (GIS) covering land, buildings, infrastructure and other facilities in the coastal areas.

The system is to be integrated with other state information systems. It will allow both the administrative procedures needed for coordinated work and the services provided to the public to be handled through a digital platform.

Services for the public, including entrepreneurs, are to be organized on the "one-window" principle, which will make it possible to settle land use matters remotely and simplify administrative procedures.

A unified approach drawing on international experience is envisaged for defining the legal status of the coastal areas, carrying out zoning, protecting the environment, developing economic activity and expanding tourism and recreation opportunities.

Instructions were also given on improving legislation on land use and protection, including the drafting of legal mechanisms to prevent illegal use and seizure of land.