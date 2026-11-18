The 44-year-old Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has become a mother for the third time.

TMZ reports that the 44-year-old actress was spotted in New York with a newborn in a carrier. Photographs of the celebrity appeared in the media on Nov. 17.

The actress has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012. The couple are already raising two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June 2026. The actress has not yet disclosed any details about the baby's birth, including its name and sex.

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