The U.S., Mexico and Bolivia have lost their status as countries that eliminated measles, which underlines the urgent need to close gaps in vaccination and to strengthen surveillance and outbreak response.

That is stated in a declaration published Tuesday by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 1news.az reports, citing UN News.

PAHO called on the countries of North and South America to step up efforts to eliminate the disease as outbreaks continue to spread in several parts of the Western Hemisphere.

The call followed a meeting held Nov. 10-13 of the Regional Monitoring and Re-verification Commission for Measles, Rubella and Congenital Rubella Syndrome Elimination. It is an independent body of international public health experts set up by PAHO.

Under the commission's criteria, endemic transmission is considered to have resumed if the same genotype and lineage of the measles virus keeps circulating in a country continuously for 12 months or more.

"Losing the status of a country that has eliminated measles means far more than losing a formal public health indicator. It means the virus has circulated for a long time, putting families and communities at risk of illness, hospitalization and death," UN News quotes PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa as saying.

North and South America were once the first region in the world to eliminate measles. They confirmed that status in 2024 after successfully halting endemic transmission of the virus in Venezuela and Brazil.

A serious blow to the region's reputation was the loss of that status in November 2025, following sustained transmission of the infection in Canada. The subsequent loss of the status by Bolivia, Mexico and the U.S. points to a further deterioration of the regional situation and makes the path to recovery even harder.

"This is a serious warning for our region, but not an irreversible step back. We know how to prevent measles and how to stop its transmission. With timely vaccination, effective surveillance and a rapid response, the countries of the Americas will be able to eliminate measles transmission once again," the PAHO director stressed.

Felix Vishnevetsky