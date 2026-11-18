Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora has issued a statement refuting claims by Armenian sources that the Azerbaijani flag raised in Manhattan on the occasion of Victory Day was allegedly taken down at the initiative of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The agency noted that Azerbaijan's historic victory in Karabakh is of the utmost importance not only for restoring the country's territorial integrity, but also for shaping new realities in the system of international relations and conveying the truth to the global public. The activities of the Azerbaijani community in the United States play a special role in this process.

Every year, ahead of November 8 (Victory Day), October 18 (Independence Restoration Day) and November 9 (State Flag Day), members of the diaspora organize ceremonies to raise the tricolor flag in front of administrative and public centers in various states. In addition, videos and posters dedicated to the country's historic victory are displayed on large LED screens on high-rise buildings in Times Square.

As the statement emphasizes, despite attempts by the Armenian diaspora to obstruct this process, the Azerbaijani community in the United States successfully held the traditional ceremonies. In response, Armenian sources spread disinformation claiming that the Azerbaijani flag in Manhattan had allegedly been lowered at ANCA's demand. The State Committee stated that such reports completely lack any credible evidence or legal grounds for making such decisions.

"The flag display process is usually designed for one week, and the Azerbaijani flag flew in its designated place for exactly 7 days in full compliance with the rules. The Armenian organizations and diaspora, who are trying to cover up their failures with noise and disinformation, have no influence and cannot have any influence on this process," the statement says.

The Committee also pointed out the inadmissibility of manipulating the names of American government officials for propaganda purposes, warning that distorting their positions and misleading the public entails serious legal liability.

The Armenian diaspora's attempts to create an artificial scandal around the display of the Azerbaijani flag are linked to their chronic failures and lack of real results. The State Committee emphasized that such political hysteria is aimed at justifying failed propaganda activities, creating the appearance of effective use of financial resources and preserving further sponsorship support.

The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora called on citizens and media representatives not to believe disinformation and to be vigilant about false information spread by Armenian sources about the successes of Azerbaijani communities abroad.