President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the "Regulations on the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by the head of state's decree of May 14, 2009.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

According to the document, in the first sentence of paragraph 13 of the Regulations, the word "two" has been replaced with the word "three."

Thus, the number of deputy chairmen of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora has been increased from two to three.