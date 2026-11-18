President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The text of the congratulation reads:

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman and to convey my warmest wishes.

On this significant day, I wish you sound health, happiness, and success in your supreme state activity, and the friendly people of Oman lasting tranquility and prosperity."