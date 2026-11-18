Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that 136 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the stock market crisis in the republic.

"To date, as part of the investigation into the stock market case, 136 of the 500 suspects have been arrested, and judicial control measures have been applied to 285. Those who committed organized unlawful acts against the Turkish economy and our capital markets are being brought to justice one by one. The investigation is being conducted with the utmost care," Erdogan said in parliament at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party faction. The broadcast was carried by the TRT Haber television channel.

On Wednesday, the Istanbul prosecutor's office stated the need to conduct an investigation against the former head of Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Sahap Kavcioglu. The republic's Minister of Finance, Mehmet Simsek, instructed the ministry's inspection department to begin preliminary proceedings against Kavcioglu, who resigned last week, the business newspaper Ekonomim reported.

The crisis on Turkey's stock market erupted on September 16 amid a sharp drop in quotations on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Trading was halted and the authorities launched an investigation. According to investigators, the panic on the market was artificially provoked in connection with a liquidity crisis at several investment funds and management companies. As part of the investigation into the crisis, the Istanbul prosecutor's office opened a criminal case. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, the former Turkish minister of family and social policy (2016-2018), was arrested on charges of violating the capital markets law. Two senior representatives of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and the head of the Istanbul Stock Exchange were also taken into custody. By decision of the country's authorities, 131 investment funds were closed.