The implementation of necessary measures to ensure the safety of road users continues in the capital — the ongoing work also covers the sphere of public transport.

As Omar Khydyrov, head of the public relations sector of the Intelligent Transport Management Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, told 1news.az, a separate traffic light for buses is planned to be installed in Baku for the first time.

At the first stage, it is planned to place it in the capital's Sabail district — on an existing "L"-type pole at the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street and Azadlig Avenue.

According to the project, a special T-shaped traffic light with four round white-and-yellow signals will be installed on this pole.

It is noted that the project, which will be implemented at the proposal of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), is aimed at ensuring more comfortable, uninterrupted and safe movement of buses along the lanes designated for them.

O. Khydyrov also noted that after evaluating the results of the project's initial implementation, the possibility of installing traffic lights of this type in other parts of the capital will be considered.