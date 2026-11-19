The popular pop singer and People's Artist of Latvia Laima Vaikule visited the capital of Azerbaijan again the other day.

Laima Vaikule was the guest star of the concert program "Jubilee Evening", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Radio and the 70th anniversary of Azerbaijani Television, where she performed two of her absolute hits, "Eshche ne vecher" and "Vernisazh".

"I wish you love and prosperity. Many years ago I fell in love with your country, Azerbaijan, and I still love it," L. Vaikule said from the stage.

The singer was once a soloist with Azkontsert, the state concert organization of the Azerbaijan SSR, which handled the organization of concert activity, tours and artists' performances.

"Azkontsert helped me in all my undertakings. When I worked at Azkontsert, I won the Grand Prix at an international competition, to some extent thanks to Azkontsert as well," Laima Vaikule recalled.

Speaking about her absolute hit "Vernisazh", the singer stressed that "it all began with it right here" - how it all happened can be seen in the video below, starting at 1.10.30.

Read on the topic:

Лайма Вайкуле рассказала о смешном случае, произошедшем с ней на концерте в Баку - ВИДЕО

Лайма Вайкуле о Баку: «Это так экзотично. Такого уже нигде нет» - ВИДЕО

Алла Пугачева и Лайма Вайкуле рассмешили пользователей Instagram роликом, снятым в Баку – ВИДЕО