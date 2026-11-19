Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to the summit of the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20), which will take place on December 14–15, 2026, in Miami (Florida, USA) under the chairmanship of American President Donald Trump.

In addition to Baku and Yerevan, the United States, as the G20 chair country in 2026, has sent invitations to a number of other states that are not part of the group. This list includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Vietnam, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain, 1news.az reports, citing the G20 website.

The main topics of the meeting will be economic growth, energy security, innovation, and the development of new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The G20 includes 19 states, as well as the European Union and the African Union. The group's previous summit was held in November 2025 in Johannesburg (South Africa).