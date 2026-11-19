Russia will respond to the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, with the retaliatory actions being "much more painful," and the facility itself will be fully restored.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

According to the Russian leader, the Crimean Bridge is an exclusively civilian facility and is not used to transport military equipment. He also noted that the railway section of the crossing has already been restored.

In addition, Vladimir Putin said that he had previously discussed with Russia's Security Council the possibility of a partial cease-fire, but after the attacks on the Crimean Bridge he abandoned further agreements in this direction.