Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that a military operation against Iran is inevitable.

According to The Times of Israel, he said this at a meeting devoted to security issues.

In turn, a senior officer of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the Israeli military and the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have developed and approved joint plans for the operation.

According to him, the only question now is the timing of its implementation. Israel and the United States are awaiting a decision from President Donald Trump and a suitable moment to launch the operation.